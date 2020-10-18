May 12, 1924 - March 31, 2020 Sunrise ~ May 12, 1924 Sunset ~ March 31, 2020 Bernice Jones Robinson was born on May 12, 1924 in Wadley, GA. She grew up in Detroit, MI with her siblings Elease and Frank and nephew Clifford. She married Willie M. Robinson and gave birth to 3 girls, Beverly, Barbara and Bridgette; and considered Pam, Pat and Penny (Yearsley) her daughters as well. She had a special love for her family but her "Greatest Love" was GOD! She cheerfully served God, her community and many in need. Bernice was a member of Vine-Life Christian Fellowship and Second Baptist Church and was always involved in her church life. Bernice ministered to people until her last breath! Bernice worked for Moreno Valley Unified School District for close to 20 years. As a cafeteria worker at Alessandro Jr. High and Moreno Valley H.S., she had a great rapport with all the students and anyone she encountered. On March 31, 2020, Bernice went home to be with the Lord and her preceding family. We miss her everyday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a Celebration of Life is pending the opening of Churches in Riverside County. For more details on the Celebration of Life, contact Barbara Smith at: smithbarbara0629@gmail.com





