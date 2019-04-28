|
|
BERNICE LOUISE ROBINSON
Age 96, of Hemet, California, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Hemet Valley Medical Center in Hemet, California. She entered into life on Thursday, October 5, 1922 in Orange, California. Surviving are son, Larry Steven Robinson, daughters Diana Lynn Robinson and Pamela Sue Robinson, seven grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 4:00pm on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at McWane Family Funeral Home located at 350 North San Jacinto Street, Hemet, California 92543. In lieu of flowers and in her honor please make contributions to the San Gorgonio Girl Scout Council, 1751 Plum Lane, Redlands, California 92374.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2019