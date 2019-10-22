The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
BERT DUANE WRIGHT


1931 - 2019
BERT DUANE WRIGHT Obituary
BERT DUANE WRIGHT May 21, 1931 - October 3, 2019 Age 88, of Riverside, California, passed away on October 3, 2019. He was born in Grand Junction, Colorado to Wilma and Bert Peck. Bert served in the Army in Korea before working for Motorola and then Electro Pneumatic Corporation in Riverside. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Joan, daughters Pamela, Cynthia and Sandra, 12 grand- children and 22 great-grandchildren. Service will be held at Riverside National Cemetery at 9:30am, staging area 3, on Friday, October 25th, 2019. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648 www.arlingtonmortuary.com
Published in Press-Enterprise from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
