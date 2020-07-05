Betty Greenleaf, age 91, of Hemet, CA. She passed away on 6/28/2020 at her residence in Hemet. Betty was born July 6, 1928, in Clinton, Iowa, to Gladys and Clifford Benson. She graduated from Mt. Carroll High School in 1946, Mt. Carroll, Illinois and Brown's Business College, Freeport, IL, in 1947. In 1949, she moved to Los Angeles, CA, where she became a deputy sheriff of Los Angeles County in 1953, until injured on duty and retired on a service connected disability in 1964. In 1984 she moved back to Mt. Carroll to care for her father who was terminally ill. In 2001 she moved to Hemet, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother and husband. She was cremated and interred next to her parents and brother in Riverside Cemetery in Sterling, IL. Services have been entrusted to the care of Miller-Jones Mortuary 1501 W. Florida Ave., Hemet, CA.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store