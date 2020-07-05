1/1
Betty Benson Greenleaf
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Greenleaf, age 91, of Hemet, CA. She passed away on 6/28/2020 at her residence in Hemet. Betty was born July 6, 1928, in Clinton, Iowa, to Gladys and Clifford Benson. She graduated from Mt. Carroll High School in 1946, Mt. Carroll, Illinois and Brown's Business College, Freeport, IL, in 1947. In 1949, she moved to Los Angeles, CA, where she became a deputy sheriff of Los Angeles County in 1953, until injured on duty and retired on a service connected disability in 1964. In 1984 she moved back to Mt. Carroll to care for her father who was terminally ill. In 2001 she moved to Hemet, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother and husband. She was cremated and interred next to her parents and brother in Riverside Cemetery in Sterling, IL. Services have been entrusted to the care of Miller-Jones Mortuary 1501 W. Florida Ave., Hemet, CA.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Jones Mortuary
1501 W. Florida Ave
Hemet, CA 92543
(951) 658-3161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved