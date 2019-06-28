|
BETTY J. MANN
Betty J. Mann passed away on June 21, 2019. She was born in Tishomingo, Ok. in 1934 and moved to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1941. The family moved to Fresno, California after WW II. She married her husband Bill in 1957 and they eventually moved to San Bernardino in 1964. After retiring they moved to Banning (Sun Lakes) in 1995.
Betty and her husband Bill did extensive traveling, abroad and statewide, including the Southwest Indian Territory. They collected Navajo Indian rugs, pottery, Indian Art & Jewelry and paintings, primarily of the Navajo Indians. They enjoyed the Southwest, and visited many of the Reservations, Monuments and Villages. Betty also was a Shirley Temple fan and collected many dolls and other Shirley Temple items.
Betty and her husband of 62 years, were members of the Presbyterian Church. She was very active in the Church, serving on various Committees and the Session. She held a Bible Study Group at her home for almost 25 years.
Betty was also active in the P. T. A., Cub Scouts, and other school activities. She was a school Secretary for San Bernardino City School District for many-years.
Betty is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bill C. Mann, sons Grant and Greg, and three grandchildren, Christina, Dylan and Travis. A memorial service will be held at the Beaumont Presbyterian Church on July 9, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 28, 2019