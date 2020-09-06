April 7, 1932 - August 28, 2020 Betty was born in Cleveland, OH April 7, 1932. In 1947 Betty's family moved to Riverside, CA. In 1953 she married John (Jack) Wells. She and Jack made their family home in Riverside until Jack's passing in December 2003. Betty moved to Las Vegas, NV a few months later to be closer to her son and sister. Betty was preceded in death by her infant daughter Cheryl Lynn, her daughter Teri Lynn, husband Jack and her parents Ramon (Ray) and Margaret (Maggie) Lade. She is survived by her son Don Wells (Suzie) of Las Vegas, 2 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, sister Peggy Shearer of Las Vegas, 3 nieces, 3 great nieces, 1 great nephew and a huge extended family which spans the globe, all the way to the Netherlands. Betty was a Homemaker, Secretary and Master Crochet Artist. She sold her work for many years at Christmas Craft Shows in Southern CA and NV. Her legacy will live on in her beautiful works which adorn countless homes. Her laugh and infectious smile will be sorely missed.





