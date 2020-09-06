1/
Betty Jean Wells
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 7, 1932 - August 28, 2020 Betty was born in Cleveland, OH April 7, 1932. In 1947 Betty's family moved to Riverside, CA. In 1953 she married John (Jack) Wells. She and Jack made their family home in Riverside until Jack's passing in December 2003. Betty moved to Las Vegas, NV a few months later to be closer to her son and sister. Betty was preceded in death by her infant daughter Cheryl Lynn, her daughter Teri Lynn, husband Jack and her parents Ramon (Ray) and Margaret (Maggie) Lade. She is survived by her son Don Wells (Suzie) of Las Vegas, 2 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, sister Peggy Shearer of Las Vegas, 3 nieces, 3 great nieces, 1 great nephew and a huge extended family which spans the globe, all the way to the Netherlands. Betty was a Homemaker, Secretary and Master Crochet Artist. She sold her work for many years at Christmas Craft Shows in Southern CA and NV. Her legacy will live on in her beautiful works which adorn countless homes. Her laugh and infectious smile will be sorely missed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved