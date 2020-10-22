On 8/28/2020 Betty June Jones of Hemet, CA passed away at the age of 90. Betty was born on 6/29/1930 in South Dakota. She married her love and Navy boyfriend Sheldon Dean Jones in 1951. Betty worked at the Hemet Public Library and loved learning and reading. Betty was predeceased by her husband Sheldon, son Dean, and daughter Carol. Betty is survived by sons Greg and Mark Jones, daughter Barbara Condoluci and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who always brought her joy. Due to the pandemic, the family will have a small private memorial; if any wish to honor her memory, please donate to the Friends of the Hemet Public Library Foundation.





