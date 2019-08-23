|
|
BETTY LEA GARDINER GREGG On June 6, 2019, the angels descended from heaven to take another angel home. Betty Lea Gardiner Gregg was born in Alma, Nebraska on December 10, 1924 and passed away at home in Homeland, California. She is survived by her 3 children Wendy Weston, Buddy Gregg, & Edward Gregg; 6 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Wilfred Gregg in 2001 and her second husband Lee Roy Gardiner in 2014. She was the last of four children from Irva and Edna (Goodrich) Byler. For her first 18 years she lived and grew up on a farm in Alma, coming to California at the beginning of World War II, where she met and married her first husband. They would have three children and would live the rest of their lives in California, settling in Paramount for 34 years before moving to Romoland after their retirement. Betty worked as a school bus driver then became a Secretary for the School District for over 15 years. Her hobbies included gardening and bowling. She also had a large collection of teddy bears, about 125 teddy bears in all. She loved her two dogs, which were her guardian angels who stayed close by her side following her everywhere around the yard. It was through bowling in Hemet that she met her second husband and lived together with him for the next 11 years. She was a very strong Christian woman, daily reading the bible, believing in the best in everyone. She will be dearly missed and will be remembered for her kindness, her patience, and for being the heart of our family. EVANS BROWN MORTUARY (951) 679-1114 www.evans-brownmortuary.com/obituaries
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 23, 2019