Betty Lee Freeze, born March 13, 1932, passed away at age 87 on December 23, 2019. She was pre-deceased by her son George Michael Freeze in 1990, and husband George Freeze, who passed in 2012, after sharing over 60 years of marriage together. She is survived by her brother, William Shelton; daughter, Linda Lee Freeze; daughter-in-law, Pamela Claire Freeze; granddaughter, Alicia Claire Freeze; and, a great-grandson, George Freeze Munro (born December 14, 2019). Betty was a proud resident of Riverside, CA of over 50 years and found joy in many community activities. She was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi, an international, non-academic sorority, dedicated to philanthropic endeavors. She was an active member of Magnolia Avenue Baptist Church, where she enjoyed the senior activities. Betty was independent, energetic, social, and had a zest for life. She held an annual pass to Disneyland, golfed, traveled, and was also a member of the Red Hat Society. She will be missed dearly. Please join us in her Celebration of Life, on March 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Magnolia Avenue Baptist Church in "The Loft", located at 8351 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92504.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 23, 2020