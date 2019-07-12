|
BETTY ROWE
Age 88, of Hemet, CA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her home in Hemet. Born Tuesday, January 13, 1931 in Rock Rapids, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Henry Bus and the late Sadie (Cousyn) Bus, both of whom immigrated to the United States from Holland. Betty was the wife of the late Arthur Rowe, who passed away in June 2012.
Betty moved to California from Iowa after graduating from high school. She was smart and good with numbers, and worked for 18 years as a bookkeeper at a loan company before retiring to take care of her mom. Betty was a fabulous wife, daughter, aunt, and cousin and always took care of family first. She loved to learn about her family history, and in fact, all of the knickknacks around her house had a story behind them.
She also enjoyed baking, especially during the holidays. She often gave treats out to her family and friends who said it was always the best gift they received.
She was a first class lady and was always dressed to the nines. Betty was very social and was active in her church and in her spare time, she was a competitive golfer and bowler.
Betty will be missed by her family and friends and all who knew her.
Surviving are brother, Henry (Dena) Bus, niece Diana Bus, significant other, Arthur Edward Lester and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service will be at 1:00 PM on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park located at 4471 Lincoln Avenue, Cypress, CA. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in remembrance of Betty Rowe to the Hemet United Methodist Church in Hemet, CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 12, 2019