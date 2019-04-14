|
1940 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our mom Beverly J. Abbott. She passed away on March 21, 2019, just three days shy of her 79th birthday. She was surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren as she passed through the gates of heaven. Beverly was called up to Heaven to rejoin her loving husband Jack Abbott Sr., and their son Jack Jr., both of whom had preceded her in death. Beverly was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She dedicated her life to her family. She tended to everyone else's needs before her own. She was a true friend to all who met her. Her home was always open to anyone who needed sanctuary at any time and for as long as needed. She was happiest when spending time with her family. Especially later in life, there was not a day that passed that she wasn't spending time with her great grandchildren, Katie and Brookie. It did not matter if they were playing with their toys, reading books, watching Disney Jr., or just taking a nap, they did it together. She is missed more than words can describe. Beverly is survived by her daughters, Terri and Sherri; granddaughter Brandi and spouse David; granddaughter Tara and spouse Karina; grandson Jack III., and her great grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Brooklyn, all of Riverside, California. While our lives will be forever changed without her, we take solace in the fact that she is with her husband and son. May she rest in peace with them for eternity while continuing to watch over all of us. WL00195260-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 14, 2019