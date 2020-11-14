BEVERLY JANE RAINBOLT Age 89, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 surrounded by family at her home in San Bernardino, CA. Beverly was born December 29, 1930 in Rochester, New York to John and Sylvia Funderburg. In 1933 her family relocated to California. An 84-year resident of San Bernardino, Beverly was the matriarch of the Rainbolt family. She and her husband were the owners of the Mediterranean Restaurant on Highland Ave, where she proudly served her community for over 35 years. Prior to opening "The Med," they also owned two other restaurants, Freezette on E Street and The Cove on Sierra Way. Beverly is survived by her daughter, Marla Ann Christensen of Beaumont; son, William Marion (Kathi) Rainbolt, Jr. of Beaumont: and daughter Lara Lynn (Robert) Edie of San Bernardino: sisters Yvonne, Nanette, and Diane: 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband William Rainbolt, Sr.; brother, John; sister, Jackie; grandson, David Michael Look; great-grandson, Bailey Ray Rainbolt; and her dog, Georgie. Beverly met the love of her life, William "Bill" Rainbolt, in 1946 and they were married in Las Vegas on May 4, 1947. In 2006 they celebrated 60 years of marriage before Bill's passing in July 2007. Beverly loved her country and is recognized as a philanthropist and humanitarian, generously supporting a variety of youth-centered charitable organizations including The William and Beverly Rainbolt Childhood Language and Literacy Center, formerly named The San Bernardino Scottish Rite Language Center. Beverly enjoyed traveling the world with her family. She loved spending time with her great-grandchildren, cared deeply for her pets, loved to draw and paint, and was known for her beautiful smile and infectious laugh. Services will be Monday, November 16th at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel and due to COVID-19 will be limited to family and invited guests only. Interment will be private at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The William and Beverly Rainbolt Childhood Language and Literacy Center, 4400 Varsity Ave., San Bernardino, CA, 92407. Send condolences online at www.bobbittchapel.com