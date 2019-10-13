|
|
BEVERLY RITA RETTINGER Age 77, passed away peacefully September 22, 2019 after a seven year battle with lung cancer. From her birth on August 21, 1942 to her death, she nourished people around her with love, laughter, positivity and boundless generosity. She was born in Yorkton, Saskatchewan, Canada to Leon and Pearl (Koroluk) Basarsky and was the third of four children. Beverly truly lived life to the fullest, spending time with the people she cared about most; her husband, children, grandchildren, friends and siblings. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She is survived by her husband, Ron Rector; sister, Rose (Glenn) Norby; sisters-in-law, Helen and Cathy Basarsky; daughter, LaDonna (Brandon) Whitney; son, John Aalborg; daughter-in-law, Shelly Andrews; grandsons, Luke Grenier and Ronny Rector; granddaughters, Reese Chaffin, Shelby and Bridgette Whitney, and Keri and Tara Andrews; and nieces and nephews, Teri-Lynn, Leslie, Trent, and Kim, and many friends including her best friend Shirley Eisele. Waiting for her with open loving arms will be her parents, Leon and Pearl, and brothers, Serge and Don. A very special thank you to the entire Kaiser Hospice staff. We will be forever grateful for your loving care. Beverly will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019