June 11, 1946 - January 1, 2020 All of us here at Change Strategists mourn the passing of its founder, Dr. Billie Goode Blair, and unite in honoring the exemplary life of a great American entrepreneur. We fully appreciate the fact that Dr. Blair's inspiring leadership and pursuit of excellence have created a company with an enviable reputation for production quality both here and abroad. As we reflect upon the high standards she espoused, we are reminded of the many benefits we enjoy as associates of Change Strategists, Inc. We assure you that the honorable legacy that Dr. Blair leaves behind offers both inspiration and challenge to anyone who aspires to emulate this great woman. We hope the many reminders that surround you of how she has enriched the lives of all who have had the privilege to be associated with her will soon bring you comfort and relief of sorrow.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 25, 2020