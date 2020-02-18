The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
BILLIE LEE HAMON

BILLIE LEE HAMON Obituary
04/22/1931 - 02/11/2020 Billie Lee Hamon was a resident of Cabazon, CA since 1979. She was a professional musician, singer, instructor, and ministry of music. She died in Rancho Mirage, California. Preceded in death by her husband Bill Louis Hamon, father Gustav Tolsdorf, and mother Goldie McNeal Tolsdorf. She is survived by daughter Gayle Lynn Hamon Kassoff; son Gary Louis Hamon; grandsons David Wayne Nicholson and Colt Mct Hamon; great grandson Brennon Christopher Nicholson; and great granddaughter Jesey Reece Nicholson. Funeral Services will be at Weaver Mortuary in Beaumont, CA on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11AM.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 18, 2020
