Bob Leon Camp
1936 - 2020
12/2/1936 - 10/6/2020 Born in Cisco, Texas and making a journey to California at the age of 5 with his parents and sister. (Bob, having 3 sisters, was the only son of Ben & Rina Belle Camp and they thought he could do no wrong, if only they knew.) Bob graduated from Chaffee H.S. and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After his discharge he attended Chaffee Jr. College and Riverside City College. He then went to work for the Press Enterprise Newspaper for a total of 35 yrs. If he wasn't at home or work he could be found fishing on various lakes in California. He loved catching fish but did not enjoy eating fish. Bob was a member of the Magnolia Center Church of Christ and he loved his church family. He is survived by his wife of 62 yrs., Shirley; daughter Regina Ali (deceased); granddaughter Amanda Duarte & husband A.J.; great grandson, Augustine; sisters Linda Preston; Glenda Spaccarotelli (Faye Allen, deceased) and many loving nieces & nephews. No services as Bob has donated his body to Loma Linda Bodies for Science.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Oct. 11, 2020.
