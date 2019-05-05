|
|
Oct.23, 1935 - April 23, 2019 Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service for our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend Grandpa Pitt. Barbara, his wife of 62 years, welcomes wearing casual sports team gear as Bob was a fan of all sports especially golf, bowling, the Lakers, the Dallas Cowboys, and his beloved Angels. Bob retired from Rohr as a General Supervisor in 1990 after working 32 years. A Celebration of Life service will be on Sat., May 11, 10:00 am at Central Community Church, 5623 Arlington Ave., Riverside, CA 92504. Interment will be private at Crestlawn. In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored if anyone wishes to donate in Bob's memory to support the many outreach programs at Central Community Church. [email protected] WL00198330-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 5, 2019