Bobbie Lane Parker
BOBBIE LANE PARKER Bobbie Lane Parker went home to be with our Lord on July 11, 2020 at her home in Riverside, California. She was 12 days away from her 91st birthday! Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents George and Alice Lane, her sister Mary Alice, her daughter Angela Lee, and her granddaughter Destiny. Bobbie's sister Betty Barczak still resides in Bradenton. Bobbie was a strong loving mother and grandmother and was blessed by the Lord with 3 children - Angela, Paul and Allen. She has 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren! Bobbie grew up in Bradenton, Florida with her 3 sisters, and boy were they a trio! Bobbie will be remembered by her infectious smile and her love for her family. She loved our Lord, roses and gardening, the warm sunshine and the sound of the waves on the beach. She will be missed by all she touched. May she rest in peace. A memorial service will be held in Bradenton in August. Arrangements Entrusted to the Care of 9695 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92503 (951) 785-4071. Please go to www.akesfamilyfuneralhome.com and sign the guest book.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Akes Family Funeral Home - Riverside
9695 Magnolia Avenue
Riverside, CA 92503
951 785-4071
