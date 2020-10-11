Age 84, passed away from double pneumonia on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Riverside CA. Bonnie was born September 30, 1935 in Mooreland, Oklahoma and was the middle daughter of Ruby and Charles Park. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, George Champion, and her parents. Bonnie is survived by her sisters Loleta Lynch and Sandra Freels, brother-in-law Bill Freels, daughter Kim Boone and son-in-law Mark Boone, daughter Bo Audette, grandchildren Taylor Audette, Colby Audette, Chase Audette, Alexandra Audette, Brooke Boone Kelly and husband Ryan Kelly, Blair Boone Macdonald and husband Cory Macdonald. Sadly, her son-in-law, Joe Audette, passed away unexpectedly one week after Bonnie on Sunday, October 4th. Bonnie attended Colton High School, where she met George Champion at age 14. They dated throughout high school and both graduated in 1953. After graduation Bonnie attended San Bernardino Valley College. Bonnie and George were married in December of 1954 and lived in Rialto, CA. Their daughter Kim was born in 1956 and their daughter Bo was born in 1960. In 1959 George took a job at A. C. Houston Lumber Co. in Indio, CA and moved the family to the desert. While living in the desert, Bonnie was a homemaker and mom to her two young daughters. She also took up golf, mainly because George loved it so much and she wanted to be able to play with him. She eventually grew to love golf, as well, and enjoyed playing the game for most of her life. In 1967 George took a job at Boyd and Lovesee Lumber Co, as a junior partner, and moved the family to Riverside. George and Bonnie got involved in the community and joined Canyon Crest Country Club and became members of Calvary Presbyterian Church. Bonnie also became an active member of Assistance League of Riverside and after many years of community service became a Life Member. In 1978 George and Bonnie were able to buy Boyd and Lovesee Lumber Co. and they changed the name to Champion Lumber Co. in 1982. Bonnie and George joined the Victoria Club in 1977 and became very involved. George was on the board of directors, served as president and was the driving force behind building the new club house. Bonnie was very active with the women's golf group. She played golf with them almost every Tuesday and Friday, served on the board of directors and played on Victoria's competitive Women's Golf Team. Due to their involvement and commitment to the club they were given Honorary Membership status in 2017. They were also members of Ironwood Country Club in Palm Desert and El Dorado Country Club in Indian Wells for many years, but Victoria Club was definitely their home away from home. In addition to golf, Bonnie really liked to shop, travel and spend time with friends. Her travels included several trips to Europe, as well as trips to Canada, Hong Kong and the Bahamas. One of her favorite trips was the annual girls' trip with Kim, Bo and friends to New York City, where she loved to shop, dine and attend musical theatre productions. She also liked to snow ski, she was a wonderful cook and voracious reader. Bonnie's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She enjoyed taking family vacations and looked forward to the annual summer trips to Lake Tahoe, the Thanksgiving trips to Maui and the snow skiing trips to Mammoth and Park City. Her six grandchildren had a special place in her heart. She loved spending time with them and tried to attend all of their events, even their many sporting events. She would spend hours watching them swim, dive, play water polo, soccer, volleyball and baseball. As the kids got older, Bonnie attended all of their high school and college graduations and weddings. The last family event she attended was on September 19th, on the beach in Santa Monica, where she watched her grandson, Colby, propose and get engaged to his long time girlfriend, Molly First. Later that evening, she also attended the engagement party and was so happy and excited to be part of this special occasion. Bonnie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a lovely, kind, generous person and will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. Bonnie will be laid to rest, with George, at Olivewood Memorial Park in Riverside.





