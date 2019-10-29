|
|
January 21, 1941 - October 15, 2019 On October 15, 2019, Bonnie McQueen Flickinger, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at the age of 78. She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The youngest of three sisters, she was the epitome of the well-rounded student valedictorian, member of the homecoming court, math club, Spanish club, student council, and drill team. Bonnie married her soulmate, Daren Flickinger, in 1972. They were together for more than 35 years until his death in 2008. As a couple, they embarked on numerous entrepreneurial ventures, supporting each other's passions. In 1984, the couple relocated to Moreno Valley, where they became active members of the community. In addition to serving as City Councilmember and/or Mayor of Moreno Valley from 1992 to 2010, she served on various charity and civic committees. Bonnie was passionate about law enforcement and public safety, and served as a Riverside County Sheriff's Department volunteer for more than 20 years. A woman of faith, she was an active member of the Moreno Valley United Methodist Church prior to relocating to Escondido in 2018. Bonnie is survived by a sister, 4 children, 12 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held on November 16th at 11:00 am at Moreno Valley United Methodist Church, 10271 Heacock Street, Moreno Valley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Riverside County Deputy Sheriff Relief Foundation. https://riversidedsrf.firstresponderprocessing.com/
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 29, 2019