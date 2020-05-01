Bonnie Jones
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
December 23, 1932 - April 27, 2020 Bonnie Jane Jones entered into eternal life on April 27, 2020. After many years of fight and perseverance, she lost her battle with dementia. Bonnie was born on December 23, 1932, in Kinmundy, Illinois. She is survived by her son-in-law Craig Hovda; grandchildren Michael [wife Beckie], Cindy [husband Mike], Casondra and Matthew; 4 great grandchildren Ashton, Caitlyn, Peyton and Hailey. Bonnie lived a full life of 87 years and was an avid reader; keeping her mind active and young, which no doubt, helped with her great story telling. Bonnie loved to make people laugh with her quick witted sense of humor, dancing and singing. In response to precautionary measures being taken due to Covid-19, a small family funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday, May 8th, 2020, at Crestlawn Memorial Park, 11500 Arlington Ave., Riverside, Ca. 92505. Arlington Mortuary 9645 Magnolia Ave. Riverside, Ca. 92503 (951) 689-1011


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Crestlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arlington Mortuary
9645 Magnolia Avenue
Riverside, CA 92503
(951) 689-1011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved