December 23, 1932 - April 27, 2020 Bonnie Jane Jones entered into eternal life on April 27, 2020. After many years of fight and perseverance, she lost her battle with dementia. Bonnie was born on December 23, 1932, in Kinmundy, Illinois. She is survived by her son-in-law Craig Hovda; grandchildren Michael [wife Beckie], Cindy [husband Mike], Casondra and Matthew; 4 great grandchildren Ashton, Caitlyn, Peyton and Hailey. Bonnie lived a full life of 87 years and was an avid reader; keeping her mind active and young, which no doubt, helped with her great story telling. Bonnie loved to make people laugh with her quick witted sense of humor, dancing and singing. In response to precautionary measures being taken due to Covid-19, a small family funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday, May 8th, 2020, at Crestlawn Memorial Park, 11500 Arlington Ave., Riverside, Ca. 92505. Arlington Mortuary 9645 Magnolia Ave. Riverside, Ca. 92503 (951) 689-1011





