Boots Reynolds Walker died in her sleep on June 14, 2020. She was born in Oregonia, OH on March 24, 1938 to Eli and Mattie Spencer Reynolds. She is survived by her husband John and children John Michael (Cyd) Walker, Saugus, CA; Christopher Walker, Garden Grove, CA; David (Crystal) Walker, New Castle, DE; Melissa (Rod) Carpenter, Orange, CA, and six grandchildren. Boots is also survived by sisters Ivalene Kingan, of Waynesville, OH, and Peggy (Marcus) Ramsey, Senoia, GA. After living in OH and IN, she moved to California in 1974 and lived in Woodland Hills, Anaheim Hills, San Marcos, Yorba Linda, and Trilogy in Glen Ivy in Corona, CA. In addition to being a homemaker, Boots studied painting at Fullerton College. She went on to study art history and become head of the docents at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido. She was a member of the Assistance League in both Orange and San Diego Counties. While in Orange County, Boots was a member of Yorba Linda United Methodist Church. In Riverside County she attended Corona United Methodist Church. She served on the Trilogy Committee, helped to form the Coldwater Sunshine Committee and volunteered at the Kaiser Anaheim Lakeview Hospital Gift Shop. She also enjoyed travel. On Wednesday she will be laid to rest in a private service at Fairhaven Memorial Park, Santa Ana. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Arthritis Foundation.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jun. 23, 2020.