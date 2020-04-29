|
|
12/26/1976 - 04/16/2020 At age 44, Brandie passed away peacefully holding hands with her husband and 2 young children after a hard fought battle with Coronavirus. Brandie was born in Beaumont, CA to Carol Miranda. She grew up in San Jacinto, CA later to graduate from San Jacinto High School in 1995. She moved to San Diego where she later met her husband Patrick. They had a week shy of 17yrs marriage while in that time raising 2 boys Aiden and Evan. Brandie could light up a room with her smile. Especially when she talked about her husband and 2 children. They meant the world to her. She also had a deep love for all her family, friends, and tribe. Family meant the world to Brandie. Her love for all of them never went unnoticed. She had always been there to help at a moments notice. She was always the one family turned to for help and advice. Or just for a shoulder to cry on or when a hug was needed most. Her family will never forget the smiles Brandie had and will hold her memories in their hearts forever. For friendships they came pretty easy for her. She had a way of magnetizing people towards her. I believe it was her smile. She touched many lives with her kindness and friendships. Whether it was someone she had just met or if the friendships lasted for years. You would always find a smile on Brandie's face when talking to her friends. They meant the world to her. Brandie was also actively involved in her volunteering. Any free time she had you would find her at our kids' schools doing PTA. She, as well as other members of PTA, would organize fun activities, fundraisers, and Santa pics for the students. She made a big impact on both students and staff and ultimately grew many friendships as well. Brandie loved her tribe Pechanga and devoted 16yrs working as an Executive Board member for Riverside/San Bernardino Indian Health to help open new clinics throughout the 2 counties that would benefit all natives. She also testified many times in front of Congress representing natives in California on good healthcare. Her dream was to open a new clinic at Pechanga, which came to fruition last year and will be finished later this year. This will ultimately help many natives and their elders to good healthcare. Brandie is survived by her husband Patrick, sons Aiden(13) and Evan(9), brother Jarred, mother Carol, in-laws, uncles, aunt, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and god children. There will be a graveside service on Friday, May 1st @ 2pm located at San Jacinto Valley Cemetery. Due to statewide closures the cemetery limits the service to only 10 people. After service and burial is completed guests may then come to pay their respects. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memoriam-of-brandie-miranda-greany
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 29, 2020