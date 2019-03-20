Home

11/9/1977 - 3/10/2019 It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our beloved Brandon Scott, born November 9, 1977. He passed away the 10th of March 2019. He is survived by his daughter Destiny Scott, mother Shirley Scott, sisters Fawnette Angelides, and Shawndra Andrei and brothers Shane Scott, Damon Scott and Johnny Scott. The memorial will be held Thursday the 21st of March at 4:00 p.m in Hemet, California. The location will be announced at the beginning of the week. We kindly ask those who wish to attend to please RSVP Fawnette Angelides at [email protected] We ask those attending to refrain from bringing any alcoholic drink or attending under the influence out of respect for the family. Brandon may be gone but he will never be forgotten and our love for him will carry us through this most tragic and devastating time in our lives. WL00192830-image-1.jpg
