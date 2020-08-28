Brandt M. Bindley died early Friday, August 8, 2020 at his home. Brandt or "Bubba" as he was known to his friends was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Dr. James Lynch and Charolotte (Mackrell) Lynch on May 4, 1946. He was adopted at the age of 3 by his daddy James Bindley. Brandt attend Taft Preparatory Academy in New England, after graduation he attended Trinity University in Texas. Brandt also had the opportunity to complete his education doing a semester at sea, traveling the world on Campass Afloat College. He moved to sunny Huntington Beach, Ca. where he enjoyed surfing and the night life and started working for Culligan Water company. Made his home in Riverside, Ca around 1982. He retired from Culligan in 2014. Brandt was a lifetime member of the VFW Men's auxiliary, President of the Men's auxiliary 2007-2008. Post 9223 Riverside, Ca. He was a member of the American Legion Men's Auxiliary Post 79 Fairmount Park. Proud to be a part of the Honor Guard. Brandt "Bubba" loved his country. Bubba had many passions through out his life. Making friends was like breathing, it just came natural to him. Singing, and dancing was just a few of his many talents. Brandt leaves behind his beloved wife Kathy (Hamilton) Bindley; his cherished sisters, Dallas Bellio of Arizona, and Mickie Fogg of North Carolina; stepchildren Kristy, and Dillon both of Perris, Ca; and seven grandchildren. He dearly loved his four-legged companion MINNIE. There will be a celebration of life in honor of Bubba to be held at Laws Restaurant, 9640 Indiana Ave, Riverside 92503, date to be determined. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648 www.arlingtonmortuary.com