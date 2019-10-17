|
|
BRENDA ARLENE BATEMAN 12/16/1939 - 10/3/2019 Brenda A. Bateman was born Brenda A. Baker in Michigan to Frederick and Corinne Baker and moved to California around 1946 to Covina and went to Covina High School. After graduation she married her first husband Lawrence Polzin in 1947 and they were married for 18 years. They have 1 son Mark Polzin who is a firefighter-paramedic in Rialto. Mark has two children Arin and Carlos, both in college at UC Davis. Brenda married her second husband James C. Bateman on June 21, 1976. They lived in Ontario for ten years. They had many animals and birds. They raised chickens, birds, pigmy goats, geese, quail, and doxie puppies. They also had a bird supply store in the garage. In their spare time they renovated three houses on their block and then rented them out. When Brenda and Jim moved to Riverside in 1985 Jim retired from the Los Angeles County Fire Dept. First thing they did In Riverside was build an aviary for mostly lovebirds and parakeets. Then they joined Wagon Train Squares. They met many great people and had fun on the campouts. Brenda and Jim made crafts, ceramic and wood items for 10 years and put them in Crafter's Village in Temecula. Brenda's pieces are probably all over the world. We also did craft shows, where you get up at 4am to set up your displays to sell. She was greatly loved and will be missed.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 17, 2019