February 7, 1968 - October 14, 2020 Brenda Flores, 52, of Moreno Valley, CA, returned to heaven on October 14, 2020. Brenda was born in Fullerton, CA on February 7, 1968. Brenda will be deeply missed and is survived by her husband Victor Flores; her loving parents Elaine Quiroga and Frank Flores; her daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Juan Rosales; and her dear son Fred Leglar. Brenda is also survived by her grandchildren Izabelle, Zayden, & Eden Rosales, and Aurora Leglar. She will be greatly missed by her siblings: Ruby Flores, Grace Delgado, Frank Flores Jr, and Manuel & Gary Gonzalez. Brenda has 4 nieces, 11 nephews, many great nieces and nephews, and many more family members & friends who will sorely miss her. Brenda's services will be held on November 14, 2020 at Miller Jones Mortuary located at 23618 Sunnymead Boulevard, Moreno Valley, CA 92553 at 11:00am. Reception to follow in the celebration of Brendas life.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store