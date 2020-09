BRENT GREGORY SEARS June 6, 1972 - September 12, 1980 Our tears have hardly dried and forty years have gone by. You were so faithful, courageous and caring. You are our saint in heaven. You are the greatest son and brother to have lived on this earth. The best friend and brother a sister could hope for. Your love lives deep in our hearts forever. We "love you up to the sky" - your loving Mom and Dad and your loving sister.





