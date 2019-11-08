|
Brian Cote' 2/5/1947 - 10/29/2019 Brian was born in Inglewood, CA to John & Jacqueline Cote'. He passed away in Riverside, CA, where he lived for 50 years. Brian's greatest joy was time spent with his family. He enjoyed discussing the stock market, watching sports, and traveling to the coast. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marie, his 6 delightful daughters (Jennifer, Stephanie, Denise, Lisa, Adrienne, and Linda), 2 granddaughters, 6 grandsons, 1 brother and 1 sister. Brian was a hard working provider with a big heart and will be missed greatly by all who met him. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 11th at St. Andrew's Newman Center, 105 West Big Springs Road, Riverside, CA. Rosary at 10:00 am followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 am.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 8, 2019