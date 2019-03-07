Home

February 14, 1952 - February 20, 2019 Brian Malcolm Hughes, of Canyon Lake, CA, passed away after battling a long illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Gordon Hughes. He is survived by his wife Inga; son Mark; daughter Janelle; brothers Ron and David; sister Maureen; and six grandchildren. Born in Vancouver, BC, Canada; he was raised in Orange, CA, and brought up in the Episcopalian faith. He graduated from Orange High School in 1970. He retired from Albertson's Grocery Warehouse in 2008. During his adult life he enjoyed attending Speedway motorcycle racing, and during the 1970's had season seats at the racetrack in Costa Mesa. A memorial was held in his honor Saturday, March 2, at the Canyon Lake Community Church's chapel. A celebration of his life will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, at Poncho's Mexican Restaurant, in the city of Orange. WL00191700-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 7, 2019
