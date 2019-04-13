Home

09/09/1973 - 04/02/2019 Brian passed away due to heart failure at the age of 46, father, son, husband, and brother. He will be survived by his lovely wife of 18 years, Pamela, and his daughters Emily and Eve. He graduated high dchool in Hemet, California in 1990. He then served 4 years in the United States Navy aboard the USS ESSEX, then begain his 30 year career as an over the road truck driver. A private service was held for his family and friends at Lake Perris State Park on 04/06/2019. We will forever miss you in our hearts and look forward to seeing you in Heaven.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 13, 2019
