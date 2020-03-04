Home

More Obituaries for Brian Fleming
Brian Lee Fleming Jr.

Brian Lee Fleming Jr. Obituary
April 6,1984 - February 15, 2020 Brian Lee Fleming, Jr. was born on April 6, 1984 and was a native of Easton, Pennsylvania. Brian passed away at age 35 and had spent the last 16 years of his life in Murrieta, California. He had a passion for golf, was a Yankees fan, and friends and family knew Brian as having a great sense of humor. Brian was a beloved son, brother, and father. He is survived by his 12 year old daughter, who was his pride and joy. Memorial service will take place on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at England Family Mortuary, (951) 695-8555.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 4, 2020
