The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary
7944 Magnolia Ave
Riverside, CA 92504
(951) 688-1221
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Schelske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Robert Schelske

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Robert Schelske Obituary
BRIAN ROBERT SCHELSKE Brian Robert Schelske departed our world on Jan. 5, 2020 in San Bernardino, CA, as a result of complications related to his 35-year battle with diabetes. Brian was born on July 4, 1960 in Pasadena, CA to parents Evelyn Marie (Pollock) Schelske and Paul Robert (Bob) Schelske of Riverside. Brian graduated from Norte Vista High School in 1979 and attended Riverside Community College. In his passing, Brian leaves behind his mother, Evelyn Marie (Pollock) (Schelske) Sadler of Riverside; his sister, Sherri Leigh (Schelske) Leuty of Tucson, AZ; and his niece, Sarah Joy (Schelske) Schrader of Maryland. Brian enjoyed watching sports, eating out with family and friends, and, especially, walking the streets of Riverside. Brian will be remembered for his gentle soul, quirky sense of humor, detailed knowledge of Riverside's "short-cuts," and the will to keep on walking, even when diabetes stood in his path. Arrangements are entrusted to Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary (951) 688-1221 Please visit www.achesonandgraham.com to leave condolences.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary
Download Now