BRIAN ROBERT SCHELSKE Brian Robert Schelske departed our world on Jan. 5, 2020 in San Bernardino, CA, as a result of complications related to his 35-year battle with diabetes. Brian was born on July 4, 1960 in Pasadena, CA to parents Evelyn Marie (Pollock) Schelske and Paul Robert (Bob) Schelske of Riverside. Brian graduated from Norte Vista High School in 1979 and attended Riverside Community College. In his passing, Brian leaves behind his mother, Evelyn Marie (Pollock) (Schelske) Sadler of Riverside; his sister, Sherri Leigh (Schelske) Leuty of Tucson, AZ; and his niece, Sarah Joy (Schelske) Schrader of Maryland. Brian enjoyed watching sports, eating out with family and friends, and, especially, walking the streets of Riverside. Brian will be remembered for his gentle soul, quirky sense of humor, detailed knowledge of Riverside's "short-cuts," and the will to keep on walking, even when diabetes stood in his path. Arrangements are entrusted to Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary (951) 688-1221 Please visit www.achesonandgraham.com to leave condolences.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 10, 2020