May 1, 1966 - March 23, 2019 Brian Sabel, 52, of Riverside, California, passed away on March 23, 2019. Brian was born in Seattle, Washington and grew up in Riverside. Brian graduated from Ramona High School and attended Riverside City College. He was an outside sales rep for Vista Paint for 27 years. Brian was a devoted and passionate cyclist and a member of Citrus Valley Velo bicycle club. Brian enjoyed skiing with his wife and daughter, BBQing, was extremely knowledgeable about fine wines and loved all sports. He was a lifelong Seahawks fan and a University of Washington Husky enthusiast. Brian was very organized and took a lot of pride in his home, garden and mancave. He knew how to make any, and all, bike repairs and was fully equipped. In fact, he only took his bike to the shop to swap stories. Brian is survived by his wife Jeannine, daughter Paola, mother Patti Sabel and sister Wendy Sabel. He will be greatly missed by his extended family in California and Seattle and all his friends and colleagues who knew and loved him. His dedication and love to family and friends has been demonstrated by the amazing outpouring of support to his family. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on 3-30-19 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Victoria Avenue Forever in Brian's name.