September 3, 1944 - February 5, 2020 Bruce Bartells, devoted husband, Dad, Pap-Pa, brother, friend and local business leader, passed away surrounded by family on February 5, 2020, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Bruce was born September 3, 1944 in Madison, WI, the oldest of four children born to Byron and Geraldine Bartells. He moved to California in 1953, where he eventually became a three-sport varsity athlete at Eisenhower High School. Bruce first attended Claremont Men's college, where he played basketball. He transferred to Cal Poly Pomona, where he played baseball and earned his B.S. in Accounting with Honors in 1966. He also played for the Dodger Rookies during that time. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1967, completing basic training at Fort Ord, CA and served most of his time stationed in Germany until his discharge in 1969. Bruce then settled into the Inland Empire, beginning his career at Eadie and Payne, CPA. During this time, he served as part-time instructor and faculty advisor at the UCLA Graduate School of Business, the University of Redlands, and Cal Poly Pomona. In 1979, Bruce moved his family to Redlands, a place that he loved. Bruce was a founding partner of Soren, Christenson, Bartells and Walloch, eventually becoming Soren McAdam Bartells, CPA. In 1995, Bruce became CFO of Wilden Engineering and Pump, soon becoming CEO until his retirement. Throughout his adult life, Bruce enjoyed giving back to the community in which he lived. He was a member of Redlands Noon Rotary Club, serving as president in 1982. He shared his love of golf with friends and family, joining the Redlands Country Club in 1982, serving on the board. In 1999, Bruce and Maggie moved to Cherry Valley, where Bruce served on the Parks and Recreation Board from 2016-2018. When Bruce had an interest, he devoted himself to it. He was passionate about golf, woodworking, photography, painting and working with model trains. But above all, Bruce adored his family, savoring every moment that he had with his wife Maggie, and all of his children and grandchildren. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Byron and Geraldine Bartells (Cooper). He is survived by his wife Maggie Bartells; his siblings Doug (Evelyn) Bartells of Auburn, WA, his sister Beverly Ewing of Yucaipa, his sister Trudy (Mike) Wood of Oak Hill; his daughter Heather (Scott) Work of Tualatin, OR, his daughter Noelle (Steve) Conrad of Wrightwood, his son Brad (Karen) Bartells of Sacramento, his daughter Kate (Michael) Van Luven of Redlands, and his grandchildren Logan Work, Hadley Conrad, Ethan Conrad, Damon Bartells, Brecken Bartells, Madeline Pearne and Julia Pearne. A viewing will be held at the Laurelwood Room at Montecito Memorial Park on Sun, 2/16/20 from 5-8 p.m., at 3520 E. Washington St, Colton. Memorial Service will be held at the Cypress Chapel at Montecito Memorial Park on Mon, 2/17/20 at 10:00 a.m., at 24145 Barton Rd, Loma Linda. Graveside service to follow.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 14, 2020