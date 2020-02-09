|
|
May 2, 1944 - January 31, 2020 Bruce Gordon Youngman, age 75, passed away peacefully January 31, 2020 due to Mantel "B" Cell, a rare form of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. He was born May 2, 1944 in Lancaster, PA to Hazel R, and George B. Youngman. Bruce was a general building contractor for many years. His life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Bruce is survived by his wife Barbara Irene; daughter, Christine Benedict and granddaughter, Crystal Worth; son, Scott Benedict and granddaughter Lauren Benedict Hurley; daughter, Rebekah and David Branka and their four children: Kaitlyn, Jillian, Ashlyn and Zephyr; daughter, Rachael and Richard Tovar and their three children: Brandon, Alissa and Aubrie. Also surviving is one sister, Pamela Youngman Landis. All of these he loved and touched deeply. Please join us in celebrating his life at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Rancho Community Church, East Campus, 31300-E Rancho Community Way, Temecula, CA 92592. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Website lls.org
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 9, 2020