Bunnie "Oma" Crowley 80, of Norco, California, died August 9, 2019 in Norco, CA. Born February 7, 1939 in Rice Lake, WI. Bunnie was a veteran of the US Army. Surviving are children William, James, Tigger, and Terri; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grand- children; sister, Katheryn; and twin sister Alice. Services will be held at the Mormon Church, 1123 S. Lincoln Ave., Corona, Sat., August 17, 2019 at 11:00 am with viewing from 9:00 am to 10:30 am. Burial at Riverside National Cemetery on 8/20 at 9:45am. In lieu of flowers make contributions to Cal State Fullerton Softball (giving.fullerton.edu)
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 15, 2019