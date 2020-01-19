|
BURRELL & VETA JARVIS Burrell Jarvis, 86, of Hemet California, passed away on November 25, 2019. Burrell was born to the late Katie Helton on July 24, 1933 in St. Louis, MO. Burrell married the late Veta Jarvis on June 15, 1952 when he was 19 and Veta was 16 years old and spent the next 67 years together. Burrell had a tremendous career in the paper business until he retired as General Manager from Unisource Worldwide in 1999. He was considered a mentor to hundreds of people many of which considered him as a second father. His vocation may have been paper but his lifetime passion was always people and their wellbeing. He was a man of God and lived his life as a true example of forgiveness and acceptance. Burrell was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Veta Jarvis, by a mere 10 days. They truly spent their whole lives together and just couldn't imagine not being together in Heaven. -------------------------------------- Veta Jarvis, 84, of Hemet, California, passed away on November 14, 2019. Veta was born to the late Laura and Ray Geiser on November 23, 1935 in San Jacinto, CA. Veta married the late Burrell Jarvis on June 15, 1952 when he was 19 and Veta was 16 years old and spent the next 67 years together. Veta worked for Farm Bureau and Total Scan Radiology but her true passion was being an awesome mom and supportive wife to her husband Burrell Jarvis. Veta was actively involved in all her kids' and grandkids' lives and was a second mom to many. Veta was survived by her husband of 67 years, Burrell Jarvis but only by a mere 10 days. They spent their whole lives together and just couldn't imagine not being together in Heaven. --------------------------------------- Burrell and Veta are survived by all four children Terri Dutch of Idyllwild; Robert Jarvis of Redlands; Tim Jarvis of Hemet; Jeff Jarvis of Benicia. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Services for Burrell and Veta Jarvis will be held on Thursday January 30th, 2020 at 1:00 PM at The Olive Branch Church 155 N Cawston Ave Hemet, CA 92545 (951) 9291363 followed immediately by a lunch reception in the Fellowship Hall.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 19, 2020