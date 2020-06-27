Burton Scholin

8-24-1927 - 6-24-2020 Burton Raymond Scholin died June 24, 2020 at 92 from complications of Parkinson's. He was born August 24, 1927 in Thief River Falls, MN. He married Carol Sorensen in St. Paul in 1958 and they had their daughter, Kathryn Scholin McLane in 1959. They moved to California where their daughter Kelly Scholin Takahashi was born in 1963. After 22 years of marriage Burt & Carol divorced. Burt then met his second wife, Therese Lamb Scholin, at a folk dance and they married in 1988. Burt moved to Southern California and they were married nearly 30 years at the time of Therese's death in 2017. Burt was a Veteran, having served his country in the Korean War. Even though he grew up in northern Minnesota, doing farm chores in all weather, he said the coldest he'd ever been was in Korea. Burt was the sole owner of Burt's Barber Shop in Moraga, California until he retired. He was a lifelong folk dancer and teacher of dance. He was President of the California Folk Dance Federation for two terms. It was a very sad day when Parkinson's forced him to retire from dancing at 85! Burt was also involved for many years with the Kiwanis organization in Moraga, CA, and served as President there as well. Burt was predeceased by Therese Lamb Scholin, Carol Sorensen Scott and five of his six siblings. He is survived by his sister Wanda Scholin Magee of Bellevue, WA; his daughters Kelly (Alan) Takahashi, Kathryn (Mark) McLane; grandchildren Clara and Danny Takahashi and Sean and Kate McLane. He is also survived by Therese's children, Julie (Thornton) Ast, Brian (Jojo) Lamb and Kerry (Brenda) Lamb; grandchildren Laurel Ast, Austin and Brianna Lamb. A small, private service will be held at Los Gatos Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the California Folk Dance Federation, Kiwanis International, or The Smile Train. Darling & Fischer Garden Chapel 471 E. Santa Clara Street San Jose, CA 95112





