Captain Philip R. McCollom
My friend Captain McCollom passed away at Reche Canyon Rehabilitation on May 15, 2020 after a long illness. Phill was a leader of his college class, his collage football team, Infantry Officer in the United States Marine Corps, landing craft officer, U.S. Navy civil engineer in Vietnam and the states, car wash manager on Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, ran a lawn service most of the time by the Riverside Plaza. Services are being handled at Arlington Mortuary, 9645 Arlington Avenue, Riverside, California 92503 Phone 951-680-1011


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arlington Mortuary
9645 Magnolia Avenue
Riverside, CA 92503
(951) 689-1011
