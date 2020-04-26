|
July 20, 1951 - April 3, 2020 Ronald "Ron" Herman, 68, of Beaumont, CA (formerly of Rancho Cucamonga, CA) passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. Ron was born in Norristown, PA in 1951, the son of the late Harry and Helen Herman. Ron started one of two careers as a mechanical engineer at Stevens Adamson and eventually went on to start his own business. He realized this was not his calling and wanted to help others, so he became a Registered Nurse. Ron spent his 25-year nursing career working at many places including Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center. He retired from Jerry L. Pettis VA Hospital in Loma Linda. Amid his nursing career, Ron joined and retired from the United States Army Reserve as a Captain, deployed on multiple missions including a medical mission to Guatemala. Ron was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Banning and a former member of Sheperd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Rancho Cucamonga. He was in the process of becoming a Deacon for Grace Lutheran. Ron used his medical knowledge to provide expertise within and beyond church. He was the parish nurse, along with his wife Sue, for Grace Lutheran. He was the Parish Nurse Representative for the Pacific Southwest District for the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, also working with the Inter-Lutheran Emergency Response Team. Ron's wish to help others took him on many humanitarian and medical missions throughout the world. His most recent mission was to Uganda. He also volunteered for Carol's Kitchen in Cabazon and recently started volunteering at his grandson's school. With his "free" time, Ron loved to travel with his wife to experience many wonderful destinations and exhaust himself playing with his grandkids. He also enjoyed camping, hiking, sailing, and running. He completed over 30 marathons in his life where his most notable were the Marine Corps Marathon, the New York Marathon, and the Los Angeles Marathon (twice). Ron was a die-hard Raiders fan and enjoyed going to the games. Ron deeply loved God, his family, and his country. His family was his pride and joy, especially his grandkids, and was married to his favorite person and love of his life Sue for 45 years. Ron is survived by his wife, Susan "Sue" Herman, his daughters Samantha (with husband John) and Stephanie, grandchildren Natalie and Joshua, and his brother Harry. A celebration of life is pending until everyone can celebrate together safely. Memorial contributions may be made in Ron Herman's memory to Carol's Kitchen in Beaumont, CA, , or Samaritans' Purse.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020