Highgrove, CA resident, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at the age of 87. Carmen was preceded in death by her husband Manuel, son Steve, brothers, Tony Sandoval, Nacho Sandoval, Andy Sandoval and sisters Jenny Jaime and Vicky Lara. She is survived by one brother Robert Sandoval (Virgie); daughter Christy (Brian); son Tom Carranza and Steve's wife Suzanne Carranza; 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid restrictions services will be private and immediate family listed only. Masks and social distancing required. Graveside service will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 9:00 A.M.





