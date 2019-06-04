|
|
Carol Ann (C. A.) Conn June 8, 1946 - May 27, 2019 Carol (C. A.) Conn was born in Mentor, KS, the third of nine children. She grew up in several locations in the U.S. as parents Wallace and Margaret Murphy followed work opportunities finally settling in Mound City, KS where Carol graduated from Mound City HS and nearby Ft. Scott Community College. Here she met her first husband, Mike Crane, with whom she had two sons. Following BA and MA degrees in Theatre Arts from Kansas State University C. A. began a 20-plus year career as a theater director in the U. S. Army's Recreation Services in the states and in Germany. While in Germany she and Mike separated and she married Arthur Conn with whom she had another son. C. A. and Art would have celebrated their 37th anniversary in July. A resident of Hemet, CA since 1995, C. A. had been significantly active in her church, Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, serving in the choir on the vestry and the women's group, ECW. She used her theatre training and experience with the Ramona Hillside Players, directing many plays and musicals and serving on the board of directors. She is survived by husbands Mike Crane and Arthur Conn, sons Sean (Carrie) and David (Heather) Crane and son Zachary (Alexandra) Conn, six grandsons, a brother, Scott Murphy, and sisters Jean Liese and Sandi Abati and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service and inurnment will be held at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 308 E Acacia in Hemet, on Wednesday, June 5th at 11:00 am followed by a light lunch. In lieu of flowers donations in her name to Good Shepherd Episcopal Church music program or the Ramona Hillside Players in her name would be an appropriate way to honor her memory. WL00201930-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 4, 2019