Carol Bogie (Huston) November 3, 1935 - April 2, 2019 Carol, aged 83, passed away due to complications from Parkinson's on April 2, 2019 in Bakersfield, California. Born in Corona, California, on November 3, 1935, Carol was the first daughter of Will Ferdinand Huston and Edna Mae Huston (McNutt). She graduated from Corona Senior High School with the Class of 1954. During high school, Carol was active in Hi-Tri, the F.H.A., and the Spanish and Latin Clubs; in addition, she was Vice President and Secretary of the Girls League. Following high school, Carol studied at both Oregon State University and Whittier College; she earned her B.A. from the latter in Home Economics in 1958. After teaching home economics briefly, she set out to travel the world, initially as a tourist, and later as a flight attendant for Flying Tiger Airlines. During her time as a flight attendant, she met her future husband John R. Bogié, whom she married at St. John's Episcopal Church in Corona on November 21, 1962. They were married for over twenty years. Upon returning to California, Carol resumed teaching home economics in the Bay Area, and later at various schools in Kern County. In 1997, she retired from her final teaching position. Over the years, she taught a generation of students sewing and clothing design. She was particularly proud of helping students prepare portfolios for applications to design schools. In May 1981, Carol received her Master of Arts from the College of Notre Dame, in Belmont, California, where she undertook an extensive study of art history and Egyptian design. Carol was a devoted mother and grandmother, and loved travel, whether internationally or regionally. In retirement, Carol continued her travels and spent time with her parents in Newport Beach. Unfortunately, later in life, she was no longer able to continue traveling, but she still enjoyed visits with her son and three grandchildren. Carol was a loving person who had friends among people from every walk of life – ranging from Saudi royalty to school janitors – and no one ever felt small in her presence. Carol is survived by her son Darren Bogié, her daughter in law Corinne Bogié (Reimer) and their three children, Zoë, Reginald, and Roland, her niece Kathy Huston, and several cousins. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 10, at 11:00 a.m. at the Corona Sunny Slope Memorial Park Cemetery, located at 1125 Rimpau Ave, Corona, California.
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 8, 2019