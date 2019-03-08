|
CAROL DALKE
Age 74, of Riverside, CA, passed away on February 25, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born in Loma Linda, CA on August 28, 1944 to Naomi and Milo Fowler. She married her lifelong love Calvin R. Dalke on March 1, 1964. Her passion was travel were she traveled to more than 40 countries around the world with her favorite place being Hawaii. She was also active in the local chapter of T.O.P.S. club. She is survived by her husband of 54 years Calvin (Cal); 4 children Calvin Jr., Barry, Troy & Todd; eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. A memorial service will be held on March 9 at 2:00 PM at Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary, 7944 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA. A private interment will be held on a separate day.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2019