September 4, 1934 - September 3, 2019 Carol Donaldson passed away peacefully in her home on September 3, 2019. She was just shy of her 85th birthday. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Don Donaldson, her 2 sons, Gary and Scott, daughter Karen, and 5 granchildren Nicklas, Jessica, Ashley, Bailey, Collin. Don and Carol moved to Corona in 1964 and quickly got involved in youth sports, making lots of friends along the way. She then started working at Victress Bower School for Exceptional Students in 1975 through 1992. She had been an active member of the Lutheran churches and was always quick to volunteer for all kinds of needs. Her legacy will forever be remembered in our hearts and lives. Her laughter and love for life has touched so many people and we are extremely blessed! The family requests your presence at her Celebration of Life event that will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at Faith Lutheran Church, 4785 Jackson St., Riverside, CA 92503.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 15, 2019