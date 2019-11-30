|
|
CAROL JEANNE JOHNSON (PENCE) 11/02/1922 - 10/14/2019 Carol Johnson passed away of natural causes at home in La Costa, CA. on October 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Oliver who passed in March of 2000. Carol is survived by: her sister Wilma Lou Whitson (Arthur) of Tacoma, WA. and her children, Julie (Miles), Stuart (Sharon), Elizabeth (David) and Melinda (Bill). She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Carol was a wonderful sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She will truly be missed. We Love you, Nano. A memorial for Carol will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00pm. at the Crossings at Carlsbad. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Oliver and Carol Johnson Philosophy Scholarship @ U.C.R. Foundation, P.O. box 112, Riverside, CA. 92502-0112.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019