CAROL LEE RAGAN Carol Lee Kelly was born April 27, 1934 on Sebastopol, California. She was the daughter of James Russell Kelly and Juanita Kelly. She was blessed with two siblings, Barbara Marie and James Russell Kelly Jr. She graduated from Analy High School, Santa Rosa Junior College, Humbolt State, and later Azusa Pacific University. She knew when she was younger that she wanted to be a teacher, and a teacher she was. She taught in Fontana, Ca for 37 years, and was well respected by peers and loved by her students. Most of her years were spent at Palmetto Elementary School teaching 6th grade in room 6. She became a teacher because she loved kids and wanted to prepare them for the future. While in Fontana she met her husband Daniel V. Ragan who was also a teacher. They were married June 15th 1958 at the Mission Inn in Riverside. They had two children Jefferey M. Ragan and Kelly Ann Ragan. She loved her 6 grandchildren, Paige, Danielle, Alexis, Patrick, Matthew, and Emily. After retirement from teaching she was fortunate enough to travel with her husband and dear friends. She really devoted her later years to her grandchildren. Babysitting, shopping, going out to eat, and picking up the kids from school each day. This gave her purpose. Mom taught us to live by the golden rule, to see the good in all people and mostly to love one another. Graveside Service is Thursday, October 10th, 2019 at 11:31 am, at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Bl Riverside CA 92518. Donations can be made to your local Alzheimer' foundation.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 9, 2019