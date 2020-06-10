Carol Lynn Stalder
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Lynn Stalder passed away on June 7, 2020 from cancer. Carol was born in Riverside, CA on February 14, 1946 to Evelyn and Cecil Stalder. She attended local schools, including Riverside City College, where she earned a certificate in Early Childhood Education and associate degree in Early Childhood Studies. She taught for 46 years at First United Methodist Church Preschool. Carol named her class "Pooh Bears," because of her love of the storybook character. She taught nearly 700 preschoolers, many being second and third generation "Pooh Bears." She was beloved. Carol is survived by her brother, Richard Stalder (Mary Ann) and niece Julia Stalder Colson (Steven). She is also survived by Naty Kopenhaver, her closest friend since college, Naty's children Kelly and Bobby Kopenhaver and their families. Additionally, she leaves friend Pam Buswell and her family, and her caregiver Linda Cruz. The family expresses sincere appreciation to Sunrise Senior Living and Vitas Hospice for their outstanding care of Carol. Due to Covid 19 regulations, only a private graveside service will be held. In Carol's memory, donations can be made to Riverside Community College Foundation, 4800 Magnolia Avenue, Riverside, CA 92506, earmarked for the Early Childhood Education Department.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved