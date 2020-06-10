Carol Lynn Stalder passed away on June 7, 2020 from cancer. Carol was born in Riverside, CA on February 14, 1946 to Evelyn and Cecil Stalder. She attended local schools, including Riverside City College, where she earned a certificate in Early Childhood Education and associate degree in Early Childhood Studies. She taught for 46 years at First United Methodist Church Preschool. Carol named her class "Pooh Bears," because of her love of the storybook character. She taught nearly 700 preschoolers, many being second and third generation "Pooh Bears." She was beloved. Carol is survived by her brother, Richard Stalder (Mary Ann) and niece Julia Stalder Colson (Steven). She is also survived by Naty Kopenhaver, her closest friend since college, Naty's children Kelly and Bobby Kopenhaver and their families. Additionally, she leaves friend Pam Buswell and her family, and her caregiver Linda Cruz. The family expresses sincere appreciation to Sunrise Senior Living and Vitas Hospice for their outstanding care of Carol. Due to Covid 19 regulations, only a private graveside service will be held. In Carol's memory, donations can be made to Riverside Community College Foundation, 4800 Magnolia Avenue, Riverside, CA 92506, earmarked for the Early Childhood Education Department.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store