1/2
Carol Myers Warner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAROL MYERS WARNER Carol Myers Warner, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on September 18, 2020, in Banning, California, at the age of 95. Carol was born in Los Angeles on Christmas Day, 1924. She was delivered in the family's home by a neighborhood doctor who arrived by horse and buggy. The family soon moved to the San Fernando Valley, where Carol often walked barefoot through the vast farm fields and orchards with her face in a book. During World War II she worked at Warner Brothers Studios and spent evenings volunteering at the Hollywood Canteen, selling war bonds and dancing with servicemen. She graduated from Van Nuys High School in 1943, where she met her high school sweetheart, Fred Warner. They married in 1945 after he returned from serving overseas. They settled in the west San Fernando Valley, where Fred worked in law enforcement and Carol as a legal secretary, all the while raising four daughters. They retired to Banning in 1992, where they were both very active in the senior community of Sun Lakes. Carol spent her retirement tap dancing, playing poker, shopping with friends, hosting daily cocktail hours on her driveway, and enthusiastically decorating for holidays. She was known for her unfiltered sense of humor, loving generosity, and glamorous fashion sense which was usually accented by sequins and costume jewelry. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred Warner, daughter Teary Warner Cambron, brothers Curtis Myers and Garth Myers, and parents Thomas Calvert Myers and Mildred Lansberry Myers. She is survived by her daughters, Robin Warner (Banning, CA), Kellie Donato (North Hollywood, CA), and Shannon Warner (Sherman Oaks, CA), as well as twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Immense gratitude is owed to her dedicated caretaker, Pamela Potter. Carol will be interred next to Fred at Riverside National Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Weaver Mortuary of Beaumont, but in light of Covid-19, services are pending. Arrangements were entrusted to Weaver Mortuary, Beaumont, CA 951-845-1141 To leave condolences or sign the online Guest book, please visit www.weaver-mortuary.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Mortuary and Crematory
1177 BEAUMONT AVE
Beaumont, CA 92223
9518451141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weaver Mortuary and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved